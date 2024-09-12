Raymond James Analysts Give Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) a C$2.25 Price Target

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.25 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Clarus Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Atlas Engineered Products stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.35. The company had a trading volume of 240,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,238. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1-year low of C$0.93 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Atlas Engineered Products news, Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$253,500.00. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

