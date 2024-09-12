Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.92

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.92 and last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 2029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Real Matters

Real Matters Stock Down 0.3 %

Real Matters Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.96 million, a P/E ratio of 196.25, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.