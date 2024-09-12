Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Regency Affiliates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Regency Affiliates Stock Performance
Shares of RAFI remained flat at $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. Regency Affiliates has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75.
Regency Affiliates Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Affiliates
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.