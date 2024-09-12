Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Regency Affiliates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Regency Affiliates Stock Performance

Shares of RAFI remained flat at $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. Regency Affiliates has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Get Regency Affiliates alerts:

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.