Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.26

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.26 and last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 1154350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

