Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.21-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.0 %

REG opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.