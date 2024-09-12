Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa Buys 51,407 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 51,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $153,706.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,231.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Sergio Traversa acquired 55,579 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,619.09.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,823.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 847,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,767 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLMD

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.