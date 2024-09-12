Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.86

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 25340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Relx by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,705 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,983,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Relx by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,255,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

