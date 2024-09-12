Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.96

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 69642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REMYY
Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 0.8 %
Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.2149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.