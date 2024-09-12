Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.96

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 69642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.2149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

