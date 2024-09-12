RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Shares Up 1.7%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 20,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 46,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RenovoRx from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RenovoRx stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned about 0.91% of RenovoRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About RenovoRx



RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

