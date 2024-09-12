Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. Sells 2,600 Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) Stock

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.66, for a total value of C$22,510.02.

Los Andes Copper Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Los Andes Copper stock opened at C$8.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$248.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.92. Los Andes Copper Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.61 and a 12-month high of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.