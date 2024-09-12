Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,726 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Restaurant Brands International worth $216,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 610,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $68.91 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

