ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 355.1% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of ReTo Eco-Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of ReTo Eco-Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

