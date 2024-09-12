REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s 5th Largest Position

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 755,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the quarter. REV Group comprises about 1.9% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in REV Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in REV Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

REVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

REVG stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.59. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

