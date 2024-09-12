REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading 6.1% Higher

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97. 84,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 834,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

REV Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.70 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in REV Group by 67.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 525.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 257.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

