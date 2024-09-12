Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CFO Laura E. Clark Sells 14,185 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

