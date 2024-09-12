Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.57

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 517870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.
Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.
About Rice Acquisition Corp. II
Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
