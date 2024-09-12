Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $174.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.74 and a 52-week high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.