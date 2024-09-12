RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RMI stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

