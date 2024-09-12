Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 0.9%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.81. 5,957,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 40,518,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $1,069,292.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,074.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $1,069,292.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,074.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,497 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,150 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,539 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 111,512 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,417 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $86,603,000 after acquiring an additional 392,999 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

