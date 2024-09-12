Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $1,833,255.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,833,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,736,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

