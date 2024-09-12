Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $549.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $548.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

