Roth Capital Comments on SKYX Platforms Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SKYX Platforms in a report released on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SKYX Platforms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SKYX Platforms’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKYX. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of SKYX stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -2,864.85. SKYX Platforms has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 260.53% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 273,672 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 485.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 234,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 333.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About SKYX Platforms

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.