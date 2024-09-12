Roth Capital Comments on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Insider Transactions at Sportsman’s Warehouse

In related news, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,300.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 20,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,300.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Stone purchased 39,920 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $101,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,558.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $2,488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $384,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

