RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 0.2%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.43 and last traded at $120.89. Approximately 451,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,042,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.16.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

