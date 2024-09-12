RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Up 0.1%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.79 and last traded at $119.38. 536,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,011,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.26.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.95. The company has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

