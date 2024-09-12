RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.59

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.59 ($35.81) and traded as high as €33.47 ($36.78). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €33.17 ($36.45), with a volume of 1,707,664 shares traded.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.60.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.