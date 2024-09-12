SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 341.18% from the company’s current price.

SABS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of SABS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,377. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,310,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,310,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

