Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Stock Position Reduced by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Shares of SB opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $491.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $78.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

