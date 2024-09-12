Saga Price Reaches $1.36 on Major Exchanges (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Saga token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002340 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Saga has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a market cap of $137.82 million and $34.90 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,031,975,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,671,180 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,031,883,162 with 101,637,354 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.38324063 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $36,431,876.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

