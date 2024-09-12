Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $249.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.78. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Munoz bought 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $243.69 per share, with a total value of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,165.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Munoz bought 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $243.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,165.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

