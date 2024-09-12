Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Santander Bank Polska Stock Performance
BKZHF stock remained flat at 45.48 on Thursday. Santander Bank Polska has a fifty-two week low of 45.48 and a fifty-two week high of 48.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 45.48 and a 200 day moving average of 45.48.
About Santander Bank Polska
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Santander Bank Polska
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Santander Bank Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Bank Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.