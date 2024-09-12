Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Update

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPHDF remained flat at $11.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

