Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Update

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
SPHDF remained flat at $11.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.35.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals
