Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,116.53

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,116.53 ($14.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,166 ($15.25). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,162 ($15.20), with a volume of 334,641 shares changing hands.

Savills Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,735.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.10.

Savills Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Savills’s payout ratio is 6,774.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savills

About Savills

In other news, insider Mark Ridley sold 25,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.87), for a total transaction of £294,767.25 ($385,467.83). Insiders own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

