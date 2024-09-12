Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) vs. MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Head-To-Head Survey

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) and MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A MVB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

MVB Financial has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%. Given MVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% MVB Financial 9.28% 7.08% 0.60%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A MVB Financial $147.71 million 1.72 $31.23 million $1.87 10.51

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than MVB Financial.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MVB Financial pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVB Financial has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of MVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of MVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats MVB Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers fintech solutions for the gaming, payments, banking-as-a-service, and digital asset sectors; fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and digital products and web and mobile applications for forward-thinking community banks, credit unions, digital banks, and Fintech companies. It operates full-service branches in West Virginia and Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fairmont, West Virginia.

