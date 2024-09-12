Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF) Short Interest Down 92.7% in August

Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Scandi Standard Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scandi Standard
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Scandi Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandi Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.