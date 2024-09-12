Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHC stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

