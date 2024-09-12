Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.