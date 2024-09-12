SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 526,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SciSparc Stock Down 5.7 %

SPRC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 554,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. SciSparc has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Get SciSparc alerts:

Institutional Trading of SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.59% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.