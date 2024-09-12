Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $509.46 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

