Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.69 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 773,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,108,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 83,856 shares during the period. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,775,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

