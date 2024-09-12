Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Selectis Health Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.31.

Selectis Health Company Profile

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

