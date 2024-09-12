Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in August

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SEIGY stock remained flat at $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.47 million during the quarter. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 1.65%.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts.

