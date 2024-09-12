Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.90

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 52993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 35.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,227 shares during the last quarter. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter worth about $13,347,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 531,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 28.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 403,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 90,256 shares during the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

