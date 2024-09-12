Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $198.54 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.82 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.20 and a 200 day moving average of $174.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,109,766 shares of company stock valued at $201,979,808 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

