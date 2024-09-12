Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $354.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $363.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

