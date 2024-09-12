Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $340,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $2,497,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $867.70 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $806.73 and a 200-day moving average of $793.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

