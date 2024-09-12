Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

