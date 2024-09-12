Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.21.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $359.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $361.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

