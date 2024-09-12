Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $207.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

