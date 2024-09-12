Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

